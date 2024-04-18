eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.