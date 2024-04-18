TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $6,059,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 399,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $547.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.57 and its 200 day moving average is $527.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

