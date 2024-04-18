Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMNM. Wedbush boosted their price target on Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Immunome
Immunome Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.
