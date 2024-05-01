B. Riley Weighs in on Lam Research Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $10.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $894.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $507.19 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $943.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

