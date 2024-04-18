The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $100.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.37. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $98.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,293 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

