JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.35.

TSE GEI opened at C$22.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.22. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$23.40.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

