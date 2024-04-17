KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 9,549,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

