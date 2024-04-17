JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JFrog by 19.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80,913 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in JFrog by 8.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Up 2.7 %

FROG stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 469,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at $173,919,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,555 shares of company stock worth $22,219,617. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

