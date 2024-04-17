iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 840,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 481,294 shares.The stock last traded at $22.64 and had previously closed at $22.69.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,299,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,950,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,024,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

