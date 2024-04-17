Goodman Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 0.7% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $164.57. The company had a trading volume of 92,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,173. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

