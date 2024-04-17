Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.02 and its 200 day moving average is $196.10. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

About Travelers Companies



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

