Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

