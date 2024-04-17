Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day moving average is $173.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

