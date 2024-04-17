Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $385,000 Position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 42.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,582,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 473,690 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 256,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80,442 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth $4,781,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth $4,775,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth $3,548,000.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BATS:BUFR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. 648,590 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

