Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,780,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 19,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BFLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 646,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.79.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 50.87% and a negative net margin of 202.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
