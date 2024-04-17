1,883 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BDX traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.49 and its 200 day moving average is $242.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

