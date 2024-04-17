Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,870 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

