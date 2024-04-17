Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 428 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.64.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $198.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $225.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

