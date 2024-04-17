Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

