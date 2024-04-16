Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.38. 233,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 608,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at $252,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,781 shares of company stock worth $722,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

