Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Drops By 12.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,643,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 1,879,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYDDF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 63,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.