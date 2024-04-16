Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Drops By 12.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,643,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 1,879,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
BYD Stock Performance
BYDDF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 63,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.
BYD Company Profile
