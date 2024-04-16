Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VOO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.10. 1,057,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,088. The company has a market cap of $420.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

