1,073 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.