Investors Research Corp Sells 2,600 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Barclays by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,134 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 220,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 0.2 %

BCS stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

