Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $253,000 in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of PAM opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.56. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

