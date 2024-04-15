StockNews.com Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
HMY stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
