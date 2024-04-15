Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.64.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $310.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.25. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,048,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,484,000 after buying an additional 266,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

