Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Up 6.5% in March

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BZH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. 67,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,842. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $31,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

