Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 40,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,287,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Semilux International Stock Up 1.1 %

Semilux International Company Profile

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules for the needs of clients. Its products include solid state AI LiDAR, AI ADB headlight systems, AI optical image fusion systems, and IC design services, as well as other products, such as filters, diffusers, color wheels, fluorescent wheels, and gobo filters.

