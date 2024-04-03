Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $45,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,921. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.07.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

