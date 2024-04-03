Bridges Investment Management Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.14. 1,425,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,931. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

