Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Update

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the February 29th total of 14,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Haleon has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

