Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $79.45. 831,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,557. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,792 shares of company stock valued at $31,016,900. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

