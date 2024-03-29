Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 774605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.50. The company has a market cap of £511,560.00, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

