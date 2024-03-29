Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 548142340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Blue Star Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.09.
Blue Star Capital Company Profile
Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.
