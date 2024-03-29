Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.55

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.87 ($0.18), with a volume of 546415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Power Metal Resources Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £320.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.

