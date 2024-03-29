ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.85 and last traded at $97.19. Approximately 179,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 378,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.31.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.