Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Up 6.8%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 60,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 48,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $745.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 82.34%. The business had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is 88.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

