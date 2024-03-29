Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 4167502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.90 ($0.64).
Avacta Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.21. The stock has a market cap of £174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.41.
About Avacta Group
Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.
