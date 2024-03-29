iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Values First Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2,341,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,005. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2749 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

