Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 784 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 713,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

