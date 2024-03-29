1,652 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.70. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.