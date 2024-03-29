10,164 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 226,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 86,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,893.4% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 402,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 551,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.