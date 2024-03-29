Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DLR opened at $144.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

