Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,179 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.