Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

