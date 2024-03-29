1,386 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.99. 3,763,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.96.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.