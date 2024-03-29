iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $45.15 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $943.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

