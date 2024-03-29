Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $175.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.