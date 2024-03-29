Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires Shares of 1,533 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $133.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

